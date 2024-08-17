Winning hearts, new signal going places

CHENNAI: The heart-shaped traffic signals have won over hearts and are all set to get popularised. The red heart, signalling ‘every life is important’ will now be installed across Chennai. This follows the positive response to the signals installed on arterial Anna Salai as part of the phase-one project.

“The new heart-shaped red lights on traffic signal posts were well received by the motorists and the public. So we have decided to install more such, replacing normal round-shaped ones across the city,” said a senior official attached to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP).

The traffic lights were initially installed during World Traffic Lights Day at 25 signals in Kamarajar Salai and Anna Salai.

The heart shape was chosen by the traffic police to create awareness of the importance of following traffic rules to avoid getting into accidents.

Ramesh K, who daily commutes on EVR Periyar Salai said, “The red heart symbol is a welcome change. Expect some interesting changes with the green signal also”.

The heart symbol also received a good response on social media platforms like Instagram. An Instagram user commented, “Now standing at a ‘red signal’ is not bad”. Another user commented, “Like the heart of Chennai people”. Many social media users also romanticised the change to that of winning hearts.