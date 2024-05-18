Will remove encroachments on Kathivakkam Thamaraikulam after election code lifted: Chennai Corporation tells NGT

CHENNAI: The encroachments in Kathivakkam Thamaraikulam lake will be removed after the Election Commission of India lifts the Model Code of Conduct, the Greater Chennai Corporation informed the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT).



In a status report submitted to the tribunal, V Navendhiran, Tiruvottiyur zonal officer of the civic body, said that 11 encroachments from the lake have already been removed following a direction by the tribunal. Another four encroachments were removed after a hearing held on March 4.

"The remaining encroachments at Kathivakkam Thamaraikulam in survey no. 20 at Kathivakkam village will be removed after the completion of Model of Code of Conduct by Election Commission of India on June 4 and encroachments will be removed within a period of eight weeks," the status report said.

An organisation named 'Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenavar Nala Sangam' filed a petition before the NGT seeking directions to authorities concerned to remove the illegal and unauthorised constructions on the lake. It also sought a proper survey of the waterbody with the original maps and to restore the lake to its original size. Directions were sought to rejuvenate the waterbody by constructing bunds, desilting, removal of encroachment, blocking sewage and removal of non-native species.

The organisation also requested the NGT to pass orders to penalise the encroachers and also against officials for permitting the violators to construct the buildings on the lake. Another prayer in the petition sought recovery of the cost of remediation, including environmental compensation, from the violators to reverse the damaged ecology.

Hearing the case, the tribunal directed the Chennai Corporation to evict the encroachments but the civic body reportedly failed to act citing heavy rains and flood duty among other reasons in November 2023.

The tribunal had directed the civic body to identify and relocate the fishermen who are encroaching the waterbody, noting that unless the encroachers were relocated, it would be difficult to demolish the illegal and unauthorised constructions.