Why handloom needs to be a conscious choice in modern fashion

CHENNAI: National Handloom Day, celebrated annually on August 7, is a tribute to the rich heritage of Indian tradition, culture, and craftsmanship. In an era increasingly dominated by fast fashion and mass production, this special day serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty and significance of slow, sustainable, and handcrafted fashion. Leading up to this day, designers and experts reflect on and share the importance of preserving and promoting the art of handloom weaving, highlighting its role in sustaining cultural heritage and supporting artisanal communities.

A father-daughter duo at work on a handloom

“Many years ago, while chatting with a young weaver in Chhattisgarh, I asked him if he ever took a break with his family. He quickly answered negatively, saying he only took breaks for religious reasons. He explained that he had to ensure his hands and feet were never injured, as the risk increased when travelling. I will never forget this interaction. It underscored the importance of the hands in handloom weaving. We must respect the hands behind the handloom,” designer Rema Kumar begins the conversation.

According to her, the way forward is to educate the younger generation about the significance of handloom weaving, especially in the current scenario where decision-makers often overlook our country’s incredible weaves in favour of more convenient alternatives for athletes’ uniforms at the ongoing Olympic Games. “It’s not just the younger generation; every Indian should be informed about our weaves and textiles. In an age where media is at our fingertips and scrolling has become an addiction, there should be a surge of information about Indian weaves and crafts. The sustainability of handlooms will be secured only when there is a rise in demand, which will naturally benefit weavers and artisans,” she adds.

Simply wearing handloom on Handloom Day to follow a trend is not enough. “It must be a conscious choice made by every Indian. Handloom is our national pride, a heritage that has endured through generations, and it is our responsibility to preserve this precious legacy,” Rema shares.

To celebrate National Handloom Day, Chennai’s contemporary weaving studio Shuttles & Needles organised ‘Weaving Mela’ 24 at their premises. The event featured urbanites from various walks of life and professions who have embraced hand weaving as a creative pursuit. Naresh Ramasubramaniam, founder of Shuttles & Needles, explains, “Our studio’s goal is to perpetuate the weaving tradition. We strive to raise awareness that weaving is not complex but rather accessible with simple techniques. Additionally, weaving nurtures emotional well-being. While knitting and crochet are widely enjoyed as hobbies in our country, weaving, hand spinning, and felting have traditionally been the domain of artisans. However, like any craft, weaving is equally enriching and deserves appreciation. Practising weaving also helps people appreciate handlooms better.”

From the Weaving Mela at Shuttles & Needles

For the workshop, a group of 25 working professionals and children participated. “During the three-hour session, they wove various items such as bookmarks, wall art, and more. The purpose of the event was to showcase the creative aspects of hand weaving and spread awareness about our rich Indian handloom culture.” On August 7, Shuttles & Needles will host an open house focused on hand spinning and handweaving, offering visitors a hands-on experience.

DakshinaChitra will be celebrating National Handloom Day with a film screening at Stella Maris College in collaboration with the Craft Council of India. The film that will be screened on August 10 is titled Neeli Raag directed by Swati Dandekar.