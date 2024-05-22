What was achieved by keeping Sheejith Krishna in jail, Madras HC asks TN govt

CHENNAI: What will be the the purpose achieved by keeping Bharatanatyam dancer and former faculty of Kalakshetra, Sheejith Krishna behind the bars, in the sexual harassment case lodged by his former students, asked the Madras High Court on Wednesday

A vacation bench of Justice C Saravanan heard the bail plea moved by Sheejith Krishna.

The government advocate submitted that the investigation is underway, the police is trying to record the statements of the witnesses under section 164 of CrPC.

At this stage, if the accused is granted bail, he would tamper the witnesses and evidences, submitted the advocate.

The judge asked the government advocate what was achieved by keeping the accused in jail since his arrest. He may be called before the police station concerned on daily basis, the judge added.

The government advocate submitted that since statements from further witnesses have to be recorded, the accused should be granted bail and sought time to get further instructions.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to May 23(Thursday) for further submission.

Two former students of Kalakshetra who studied 1995 and 2007 lodged a complaint against Sheejith Krishna claiming that they were sexually harassed multiple times by him.

Based on the complaint, Neelankarai All Women Police registered a case against Sheejith and arrested on April 22, this year.