Wet weather likely to continue in Chennai & neighbouring dists for 2 days

CHENNAI: Under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai, and its neighbouring districts experienced light to moderate rain on Tuesday. It is likely to continue for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

The low-pressure area formed over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on July 24. It intensified into a well-marked low pressure area on Tuesday over the same region. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

The weather department predicted heavy rain is likely to occur Nilgiris, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur Theni, Dindigul districts, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts. And light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 48 hours.

Areas including Tondiarpet, Vadapalani, Teynampet, Pattinampakkam, Anna Salai, Mylapore, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam and Nungambakkam received moderate spell, and several interior roads witnessed water stagnation. People struggled to commute which led to traffic gridlock in the city.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to receive mild showers in some areas during the evening hours. And the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to decrease further and record around 30 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively for two days.

A weather blogger stated that as the depression is likely to form over the sea, it is expected to bring widespread heavy rain in Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

According to RMC rainfall data in the last 24 hours. Avalanche in Nilgiris district received the highest amount of rainfall in TN with 38 cm, Coimbatore 12 cm, Chennai - Anna University 4 cm, MGR Nagar, Alandur, Airport, YMCA Nandanam received 3 cm rainfall.