Wet weather likely to continue in Chennai for the next two days, says weather department

CHENNAI: Several parts of the capital city witnessed mild showers on Monday, which brought respite from scorching heat for Chennaities.

The wet spell in the city and suburbs are likely to continue and reduce the maximum temperature level for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Many areas including Madipakkam, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Kodambakkam and Arumbakkam received light rain and cloudy sky conditions prevailed throughout the day.

The sudden summer rain led to minor water logging and muddy road conditions in interior streets. The capital city is likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days, and it will bring down the maximum temperature level slightly.

As a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin Area and another circulation prevails over the south interior Karnataka and the neighbourhood.

So, yellow warning has been issued predicting heavy rain over Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

The rest of the state is expected to receive moderate spells along with thunderstorm activity, gusty winds speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph for the next few days.

Also, the maximum temperature is likely to be reduced by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu due to convectional rainfall.

According to Chennai meteorological centre, despite various parts of the state receiving intense spells for the last few days, Tamil Nadu continues to record deficit rainfall by 52 percent with 41.9 mm of rainfall.