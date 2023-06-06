Wet bulb temperature crosses safe threshold in Chennai

CHENNAI: The sweltering heat in the city has crossed dangerous levels as 'wet bulb' temperature has crossed safe threshold of 30 degree Celsius for the first time.

According to Poovulagin Nanbargal, who has a wet bulb temperature at its office, the wet bulb temperature in Chennai was registered at 31.3 degree Celsius which is higher than the safe threshold of 30 degree Celsius, on Sunday.



When the wet bulb temperature increases, the ability of human body to sweat will be hampered and body would not cool down. Higher temperatures and higher percentage of humidity will increase wet bulb temperature. It may be noted that the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a heat stress warning for isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

