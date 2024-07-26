Weeklong art programme to study core issues of Chennai

CHENNAI: In light of Madras History Month in August, Vettiver Collective, a volunteer organisation in Besant Nagar, has invited Chennai-based artists to submit applications for a week-long residency art programme.



Concerning the issues of rapid urbanisation and unabated climate change impacting the city, ‘The Good City Artists Residency’ initiative provides opportunities for the upcoming visual and performing artists to explore and engage with the core communities of the city.

A total of ten candidates will be selected and each will receive a production grant of Rs 30,000. They will be monitored from August to October and given guidance on creating works that celebrate subaltern narratives.

The initiative will function as a channel to let artists reflect on what a ‘good city’ is. The final artwork will be showcased at two events to be held in December at North and South Chennai.

Archanaa Seker, a volunteer at the Vettiver Collective and the programme coordinator, said, “We aim to provide an immersive experience for the artistes. The Third Master Plan for the city is expected to be announced and most of what we see is a ‘copycat plan’. Thus, our goal is to develop a different plan for the city. We need to take into account factors like the city’s landscape, caste, class, waste management, colony resettlement, etc., to bring out an inclusive plan for the city. Through our mentorship, artists will be able to bring their vision of an inclusive city.”

Applications are invited from artists who are 18 years old or above across various mediums, including Music, Theatre, Photography, Visual Arts, and Literature (Poetry, Prose, Comics, and Zine-making). Interested artists can apply through bit.ly/goodcityres by July 31 and contact vettiver.collective@gmail.com for further queries.