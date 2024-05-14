Week after viral video, load van driver booked for abusing traffic cop

CHENNAI: A week after the viral video of a load van driver arguing with a traffic police official in Kolathur for allegedly imposing an unfair fine on him, the city police have booked him under three sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) based on a complaint by the traffic official. The officer drew flak on social media as he refused to identify himself by displaying his nameplate though the driver demanded that he display his identity and explain the charges against him. The incident happened on May 6 around noon.

The driver, Senthamizhan (32) was carrying a load of textbooks from Vyasarpadi towards Kadambathur when he was stopped by traffic police near the Senthil Nagar signal in Kolathur.

Citing 'obstruction', the traffic cop attached to the Villivakkam traffic enforcement wing fined the vehicle driver.

“I had all the documents and was wearing the uniform. I was only carrying textbooks, and nothing was protruding from the vehicle. But he kept asking for my documents,” Senthamizhan said in the video that has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, on Monday, based on a complaint by traffic SSI Jaishankar (49), Rajamangalam Police registered a case against the van driver, Senthamizhan under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

According to the SSI's complaint, a fine was imposed on the driver for not producing a driver's license and vehicle records and for verbally abusing the traffic cops on duty.