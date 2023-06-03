Water woes haunt southern suburbs

CHENNAI: When the State government promulgated an ordinance creating the 20th corporation by merging Tambaram and its suburbs into a municipal corporation in 2021, realtors and residents in the area were happy.

Fast forward to 18 months, they continue to suffer from an acute lack of drinking water, which became worse this summer.

Residents of Tiruneermalai, Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam and Perungalathur, which come under the Tambaram Corporation, are suffering from erratic water supply since the onset of summer, and said that supply was better when the area was under Town panchayat.

“The general perception now is that the civic administration is better when our area was under village panchayat, as back then, the supply would have been improvised during summer and the complaints were attended,” opined K Harikrishnan of Tiruneermalai. “Residents in Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Tiruneermalai and Selaiyur were happy to know that their localities were annexed to the Tambaram corporation, but except the tax rates, our living conditions haven’t changed.”

Lamenting over the water scarcity in Chitlapakkam, K Vishwanathan, a long-time resident, pointed out: “Even the wells have turned dry this summer forcing us to rely entirely on bubble-tops (canned water) and the pipe supply. Again, the quantity is an issue.”

According to informed sources in Tambaram corporation, the water requirement for Chitlapakkam is around 16 lakh litres, but the locality receives only 8 lakh litres. When Chitlapakkam was a Town panchayat, there was a scheme linking Chitlapakkam-Madampakkam drinking water plan, but this scheme seems to have been shelved.

Similarly, residents of Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur are also facing similar issues. “When the villages were under Town Panchayat, water was supplied to all houses on alternate days. Now, after becoming a corporation, residents receive water only once a week. Houses in the interior areas are not receiving water even once a week,” said AV Sambath Kumar, former president of the Peerkankaranai panchayat.

There are many water tanks in

Due to lack of maintenance, many drinking water tanks lay in a dilapidated state; women await their turn to fill their pots from a water tank on their street

Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai that can be accessed by the residents with bore-motors any time but now due to lack of maintenance, these tanks stink. People buy water from outside for all their needs.

“In Perungalathur Lake, there is sufficient water but enough tanks to store and supply it to the people. These tanks were constructed nearly 20 years ago. Now that the population has increased, we need more tanks in the area,” he added.

Meenakshi Sundaram of Selaiyur stated that residents in his neighbourhood received water only once a week or once in 10 days.

“Officials are not addressing our complaints; even the ward councillors remain silent over the issue,” he averred.

However, officials in the Tambaram corporation dismissed these claims of water shortage.

“We’re providing water to all the areas that were merged with the corporation. There might be a few tail-end areas with problem and we’ll look into that but, as much as possible, water is supplied to the residents,” an official said