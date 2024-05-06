Water Resource Department holds training program for newly recruited AE’s in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department organised a five day training programme for the first batch of newly recruited assistant engineers from Monday at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute in Chennai.

Director of WRSTI and Joint Chief Engineer (General) of WRD C Podhuppanithilagam, who presided over the inaugural function of the training programme, emphasised on the importance of every drop of water and the steps to be taken in near future to make the state water resilient.

He also encouraged young engineers to be confident and play an important role in achieving organisational excellence.

Executive Engineer and Deputy Director of WRSTI M Arshad Nawaz briefed about the topic that would be covered during the training programme.

After the complexion of the training programme for the first batch, the training programme for the second batch would commence on May 20.

Nearly 40 engineers in each batch are expected to undergo the training programme.