Water contamination leads to illness and death in Kanchipuram; officials suspended

CHENNAI: An outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting has affected numerous residents in the Vaiyavoor village near Walajabad in the Kanchipuram district, leading to the suspension of two local officials.

The district administration has taken action after reports emerged of contaminated drinking water causing the illness.

Over the past week, more than 20 people have been admitted to various hospitals, including the Kanchipuram Government Hospital, Sankara Multi Specialty Hospital, and Meenakshi Medical College Hospital.

The outbreak has been traced to contaminated water supplied to the village.

Tragically, two elderly women, Ashwini (60) and Saroja from Vaiyavoor village, succumbed to the illness after experiencing severe diarrhea and vomiting.

Ashwini died after returning home from the hospital on Wednesday (June 12) evening, while Saroja, who opted for home remedies instead of seeking hospital care, passed away on Thursday (June 13) evening.

The deaths and rising number of hospitalizations have caused significant fear among the village residents.

Complaints were lodged by the villagers at the Walajabad Union office and the Vaiyavoor Panchayat office, citing contaminated drinking water as the cause of the health crisis.

Following these complaints, the Kanchipuram district health officials, along with Walajabad union health officers, conducted an extensive investigation in Vaiyavoor village.

They inspected the overhead water tank and the well supplying the water, finding both to be poorly maintained. Tests revealed that the chlorine levels in the water were insufficient.

After the tests, the water from the overhead tank was drained, and the well was cleaned.

Disinfectant powder was also distributed throughout the village to prevent further spread of the illness.

Based on the findings, the Kanchipuram district administration suspended Vaiyavoor panchayat secretary Bhaskar and pump operator Pandian for their failure to properly maintain the water tank and monitor the chlorine levels in the water.

Preventive measures have been implemented in the affected area, and reports indicate that the situation in Vaiyavoor village is now under control.