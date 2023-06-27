Waste-to-energy plant to come up at Kodungaiyur dump yard

CHENNAI: In the last 17 months, the Tamil Nadu police have seized more than 41,000 kg of ganja as part of the ‘drug-free TN’ initiative by the government, said Enforcement Bureau chief ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday – observed world over as the International Day against Drug Abuse.



According to the statistics provided by the Enforcement Bureau, the State police seized 28,384 kg of ganja and booked 10,665 cases against 14,934 people in in 2022. During the same period, the police also seized half kg heroin, 63,848 tablets besides 98 kg of other drugs.



In the current year up to May, the police seized a total of 12,802 kg of ganja, and registered 4,562 cases against 6,262 suspects. The police also seized 5,835 tablets and 101 kg of other drugs.



In 2022, financial investigations were taken up against 118 suspects allegedly involved in 67 cases booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and seized 33 movable and immovable properties owned by these people. As many as 3,700 bank accounts belonging to the suspects were also frozen during the same period.



This year so far, financial investigations were taken up against 36 accused persons and seized 12 properties worth Rs 1.15 crore, besides freezing 1,256 bank accounts belonging to the suspects.



The unit is working on strategies for supply control, demand reduction and harm reduction, a press note from the bureau said.



As part of its multipronged efforts to curb drug use, especially among the youth, the Bureau also set two world records during its anti-drug campaigns.



On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Bureau organised a silambam performance by school and college students, and silambam artistes on Saturday. The group created a world record by performing 9.50 lakh movements in 10 minutes.



The other record was created on Monday, as the Bureau conducted mass awareness campaigns through NSS volunteers across the State. They conducted the campaign at 7,000 places in a synchronized manner from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on Monday.

