Ward councillors requests to be informed about area engineers transfer

CHENNAI: The ward councillors raised concern against shuffling of assistant engineers of the corporation and pointed out that the newly appointed officials take at least a month time to study on the civic issues pending in the area.

With a month ahead of northeast monsoon the councillors find it difficult to cooperate with the newly posted officials. And urged that the departmental transfers be discussed or give prior intimation regarding the same.



"The civic authorities not cooperating with ward councillors has become persistent for the past few months especially with the northeast monsoon likely to commence in a few weeks. The higher authorities while transferring assistant engineers do not discuss with the councillors. The new engineers won't understand the existing works and issues faced by the residents in the locality," said ward councillors during the monthly meeting at Ripon Building on Friday.

The councillors further stated that there are many areas functioning without assistant engineers. Officials at times handle two to three wards and this coupled with repeated transfers will delay the completion of incomplete works in the locality.

"The civic body should recruit assistant engineers in the city. If the officials are transferred the local body should discuss this with councillors, " said ward 143 councillor V Rajan.



Mayor Priya stated that if an official posted for three years in a year they would be transferred. The transferred engineers take at least a week or two to understand the locality and shuffling of officers is an administrative routine.

However, the ward members will be informed about the shuffling in future, the mayor said.

The councillors also echoed about the overflow of sewage in several parts of city and blamed the metro water board officials of not doing enough to address the issue.

The metro water engineers do not coordinate with the ward councillors and the mayor should intervene and conduct review meetings with metro water officials, the councillors said.

They also said that the ward representatives should be invited for such reviews and inspections.