Walk explores fascinating history of railways in then Madras

CHENNAI: The hum of engines, the bustling shops, the hustle of porters, and the constant stream of passengers - railway stations evoke nostalgic memories from childhood. They are the silent witnesses to countless stories from different walks of life. Have you ever pondered the tales behind Chennai’s iconic railway stations?

The Southern Railways has collaborated with Madras Inherited to conduct a heritage walk, as most of the buildings in Chennai have a rich history. Ashmitha Athreya, a heritage enthusiast and architect, also head of operations of Madras Inherited is heading the walk to take the participants on an informative nostalgic ride.

Ashmitha Athreya

“The manager of the commercial division of southern railways approached us to come up with an interesting idea that sheds light on the formation of the railways and the development of some early railway buildings in Madras Presidency. In this walk, titled A Stroll Through The Railways, participants will be cognizant of the central railway station, Egmore railway station and also visit the southern railway headquarters, which is not open to the public without permission,” Ashmitha says. The walks also focus on the architectural aspect as well.



Chennai has witnessed a surge of initiatives aimed at acquainting residents with their neighbourhoods. “Lately, the city has seen a variety of walks attracting significant participation from youngsters. Their enthusiasm and curiosity are truly remarkable. The current socio-political landscape differs greatly from that of previous generations. Delving into history can spark a shift in mindset, as awareness is often the first step towards change,” remarks the heritage enthusiast.

People from all age categories can participate in A Stroll Through The Railways heritage walk to get immersed in the fascinating history of railways on June 1. Head to Madras Inherited’s official Instagram page for more information.