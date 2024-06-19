Travelling plants exhibition at Alliance Française of Madras explores botanical histories and cultural journeys

CHENNAI: The IFP herbarium in Puducherry, which primarily supports researchers and botanists in their studies, remains relatively unknown. During discussions on IFP's initiatives, Dr Katharina Gorgen, Director of Goethe-Institut, Dr Patricia Thery-Hart, Director of Alliance Francaise of Madras, and Dr Blandine Ripert, Director of the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), recognised the need to raise awareness about the institution and its extensive collection of over 27,000 specimens.

The trio decided to unveil the hidden gem through an art-based residency programme. Blandine enthusiastically supported the idea of introducing artists to IFP researchers, leading to the appointment of Lina Vincent as curator. She selected five artists Karolina Grzywnowicz (Germany), Wendy Therméa (Reunion Island, France), Danushka Marasinghe (Sri Lanka), Waylon D’souza (India), and Rashmimala (India). These artists spent March at IFP Puducherry, engaging with researchers across various departments, field trips, and presentations. Now, four artists are showcasing their works at an exhibition titled 'Travelling Plants', marking the culmination of their residency.

Rashmimala's cyanotype series

"Travelling Plants explores the historical movement of plants whether through natural phenomena like continental drift, human migrations, or the impacts of colonisation. Various plant and tree species introduced by the British, Portuguese, Dutch, and others have influenced landscapes and human populations over centuries. This ongoing exhibition explores the socio-political and cultural movements of plants across ages, shedding light on their impact. During the residency programme, artists engaged with researchers at IFP, including studying fossilised pollen grains in the lab, which opened up a rich world of storytelling.

This residency sparked discussions among the artists about invasive and non-invasive species, the intricate relationships between indigenous peoples and nature, and transformations in urban environments. Each artist interpreted these themes through their chosen mediums, resulting in diverse and thought-provoking artistic expressions," says Lina Vincent.

The exhibition showcases the observations, discoveries, and investigations of four artists exploring a variety of socio-cultural, political, ecological, and environmental issues. They offer unique perspectives at the intersection of science, nature, and art. "Wendy Therméa’s artwork reflects humanity's unintentional disruption of ecological balance due to the introduction of water hyacinth in ecosystems across India and her native Reunion Island. She has created a video installation accompanied by her poetry. Rashmimala explores the materiality of plants and their preservation methods. She has developed a series of works inspired by herbarium sheets, incorporating the concept of mapping," adds the curator.

Waylon D’souza's work

Waylon D’souza's work has become a focal point of attention at the exhibition. He has crafted a timeline on a piece of textile spanning from the Cretaceous age to the present day. "D’souza has created a nine-yard-long textile featuring imagery that guides viewers through the concept of the four yugas, creating an interactive and imaginative experience. Karolina Grzywnowicz’s project focuses on landscapes of power, investigating the political implications of pollen as a potent tool against displacement and land appropriation in the Western Ghats." The exhibition remains on view until June 29 at Alliance Française of Madras with lots of workshops and events.