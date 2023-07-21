Vishwanath Eerya takes takes charge as DRM

Begin typing your search...

He served as an ADRM of Nanded Division, Chief Engineer of South Central Railway and Chief Engineer (Construction Organization) in Secunderabad, a statement by Southern Railway said.

20 July 2023
B Vishwanath Eerya

CHENNAI: B Vishwanath Eerya has taken over as the DRM of the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway on Thursday.

A 1992 batch IRSE officer, Vishwanath has vast experience in railway service. He served as an ADRM of Nanded Division, Chief Engineer of South Central Railway and Chief Engineer (Construction Organization) in Secunderabad, a statement by Southern Railway said.

