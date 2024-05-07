Virugambakkam police look for man cheating woman of ₹12.60 lakh promising her Canada visa

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman has approached the city police seeking action against a man who allegedly cheated her of Rs 12.6 lakh by promising her a visa to Canada.

The victim, C Sudha of TNHB colony in Avadi said that she was employed in a private firm and was preparing for IELTS exams.

While preparing for the exams, Sudha had befriended a 33-year-old man who runs a private firm in Nandanam.

The man had promised Sudha that he would be able to secure a Canada visa for Sudha and took Rs 12.6 lakh from her in instalments.

However, he failed to secure her visa and kept on dodging the woman whenever she questioned about the visa and did not return the money either.

Sudha has filed a complaint with Virugambakkam police, who have initiated investigations.