Vijayakanth demise: Chennai Police issues traffic advisory

CHENNAI: With the mortal remains of DMDK founder Vijayakanth shifted to Island Grounds for the public to pay their final respects, Greater Chennai Traffic Police have issued an advisory to the public on Friday morning.

Accordingly, All VIP and VVIP Vehicles will be allowed in Kamarajar Salai, Napier Bridge, War memorial, and Flag staff road entering to Anna Salai by the left entrance of the Island Grounds.

Vehicles of other senior artistes will be allowed up to Pallavan Point and Wallajah Point (Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road Junction).

In and around Island Ground, the volume of traffic will be marginally heavy. Hence, the Motorists are requested to choose an alternative route.

Party cadre vehicles from various districts and heavy vehicles (Transportation buses and maxi cabs) will be allowed up to Anna Statute. From there, vehicles of the Party cadres will be redirected to the Beach Foreshore Road parking lot.

All the Light vehicles and motorcycle volunteer vehicles will be allowed through Periyar statue, Swami Sivananda Salai, MLA Hostel road.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed in and around island grounds, EVR Salai, Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Koyambedu Flyover, Koyambedu, 100 Feet road right from Vadapalani to Thirumangalam.