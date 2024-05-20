Victoria Hall renovation: Over 40% works completed; museum theme yet to be decided, says GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed 40% of the renovation work at Victoria Hall. The civic body has decided to convert it into a museum.

After the renovation, the hall would be used for cultural events in the future. However, charges have not been decided for both the museum and hall.

The work on site began on March 20, 2023, and so far, over 40% of the overall work has been completed. This project was taken under Singara Chennai 2.0 at a cost of Rs 32.62 crore based on the rates in 2022-23. The contract period was 24 months.

Once the restoration is completed, the building will regain its original glory and it will be an iconic structure in Tamil Nadu, claim GCC officials. “So far, the core work such as structural repairs and strengthening are completed. The seismic retrofitting and roof restoration works are about 90% completed. The Mangalore-tile laying process for the main roof, and the tower roof restoration are going on,” said a senior GCC official.

The interior works such as lime-plastering are around 85% completed. The lift fabrication works are going on. Restoration of doors and windows, timber staircase and timber floor, and the facade cleaning are in progress. Also, the procurement for firefighting, MEP and HVAC works are in progress. So, these works will soon begin on site.

“Later, we’ll begin with furnishing and partition works of the Victoria Hall. Also, the hall will be converted into a museum and the theme is yet to be decided. We’ve formed a team to discuss it,” added the official.

The ground floor of the building will be used as a museum and allied administrative offices. The first floor will be primarily used as a cultural venue with VIP and executive spaces.

Victoria Public Hall, a historical landmark building, is one of the finest examples of Indo-Saracenic architecture in the city. It was built to commemorate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria. The hall was designed by Robert Chisholm and built by Namberumal Chetty in 1888.