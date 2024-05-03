Victim a female: DNA test shocker in Rs 1 cr insurance murder case

CHENNAI: In a new twist to the murder for Rs 1 crore insurance in Chengalpattu, after the DNA test, it has now turned out that the victim was a female.

Police initially believed that the deceased was J Suresh from Chennai. Later police found Suresh was alive and arrested him alleging he had murdered his friend Dilli Babu and staged it as his death to claim Rs 1 crore insurance.

Though Dilli Babu of Ernavoor remained untraceable, the DNA test on the body has now shown that the victim was a female, leaving the investigators baffled.

The Chengalpattu district police had arrested Suresh a gym trainer in January this year for allegedly murdering Dilli Babu who had ‘staged’ it as his death for Rs 1 crore insurance money, after the elder brother of the ‘victim’ approached the court.

The DNA test report accessed by this newspaper showed that the deceased was female. The finding now contradicts the claim by the police besides exposing the failure in the post-mortem proceeding, which had not even been successful in finding out if the deceased was a male or female. There was an allegation that the autopsy was performed by a PG student and not by forensic doctors.

According to the DNA report, the sample from the viscera, which was analysed from February 5 to 8 April, and the DNA profile obtained from it showed that it belonged to a female.

If one goes by the DNA test report, police now will have to trace Dilli Babu, who was believed to have been killed by Suresh. The investigators will also have to find out the identity of the deceased.

The death of the victim happened in September 2023 in a hut, where the charred body was found. Initially, Suresh’s family identified that it was his body. But after Dilli Babu’s family approached the court saying there was no response from police on their complaint of Dilli Babu’s disappearance, police found Suresh was very alive and ‘he had murdered Dilli Babu’ to stage his death and to claim the insurance amount.