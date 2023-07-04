Venpakkam bus terminus to have state-of-the-art facilities: PK Sekarbabu

CHENGALPATTU: The new bus terminus work at Venpakkam will be expedited and the project will be completed with state-of-the-art facilities, said Minister of Hindu Endowment and Charitable Trust and Chennai Metro City Development Department PK Sekarbabu on Monday.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection of the bus terminus that is presently under construction, he said that the terminus which is being constructed at a sprawling area of 14 acres at a cost of Rs 40 crores will feature new designs and facilities keeping in mind the burgeoning population. The minister added that the requirement of a huge floating population dependent on public transport will be taken care of by the new bus terminus.

Sekarbabu further stated that about 46 buses can be parked at the bus station and 69 workshops will also be set up. “The bus station will have 67 four-wheeler parking slots, 782 two-wheeler slots and 30 shops. Once the construction is completed, traffic congestion would be eased to a great extent,” he added. Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Slum clearance board TM Anbarasan accompanied him during the inspection.