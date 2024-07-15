Vegetables including tomato, onions see surge in price due to transport issues and crop damage

CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, shallots and drumsticks have increased due to crop damage and transport issues in various parts of the country.

Traders predict that if there is intense rainfall, the rates of perishable commodities would increase further.

Otherwise, it is expected to remain stable in the next few days.

The second crop cultivation began in May and the production increased to the Koyambedu market for the last two weeks.

The number of vehicles surged from 450 truck loads to 500–550 loads of vegetables that arrived in the market recently.

It led to a reduction in some commodities rate such as beans, ladies fingers, broad beans and watery vegetables.

"However, the intermittent spells in Mumbai, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh affected production as the crops were damaged, and the transportation issue worsened the situation. So, the prices of tomatoes, onions, peas, drumsticks, carrots and beetroots surged. If normal weather prevails in the country, there might be a steady supply of vegetables that leads to a drop in the prices," said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

At the wholesale market, prices of tomatoes increased to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 30 per kg, onions went to Rs 40 per kg, drumsticks Rs 100 per kg, peas Rs 200 per kg, shallots Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, carrots Rs 80 per kg, beetroot Rs 40 per kg that was Rs 25 per kg two days ago.

On the other hand, beans were sold for Rs 100 per kg until last week, but it has come down to Rs 60 to 70 per kg, ladies finger Rs 10 to 15 per kg, broad beans sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, and brinjal Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg.

Similarly, the retail rates in the city have witnessed a marginal increase by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg in tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

"To avoid vegetable wastage we are forced to sell commodities at the wholesale rate. The prices are expected to decrease drastically as the supply will be increased from next week," said R Gowse, a retail vendor at New Washermenpet.