Vegetable prices surge, sales fall by half at Chennai markets

CHENNAI: The drastic surge in the vegetable price due to severe shortage supply influenced by extreme heat condition prevailed in the state has impacted the sale of traders by 50 percent unlike the previous summer seasons.

The quantity purchased among the consumers has reduced drastically as the rates spiked abnormally especially beans, peas, ginger and onions.

Until the summer heat subsides, the rate is likely to remain high as a cold climate is required for better cultivation.

"Though there is dry weather in Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring states - Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh usually witness rainfall in March and April which would increase the production during the first crop cultivation. However, this year the county experienced intense heat after the northeast monsoon and there was a shortage in supply unlike the previous first crop cultivation period, " said P Sukumaran, president, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

Adding to the woes of traders due to a drop in supply of perishable commodities in the city. Traders rued that the sale has been severely affected by 50 percent in recent days.

"Earlier, the retailers purchased 100 kg to 50 kg of vegetables whereas after surge in the rates the quantity reduced to 50 kg to 25 kg, " added Sukumaran.

The trend is expected to continue for the next 10 days, as the southwest monsoon has started over Kerala there would be rainfall in various parts of the state.

Traders expect that the production would increase as the second crop cultivation to begin from June 10. However, if there is no copious rainfall in the neighbouring state unlike the previous monsoon seasons the crops would be damaged and prices might increase abnormally.

"The sale has been dull this year so far due to supply shortage from Tamil Nadu and other states. Customers and retail vendors have stopped purchasing commodities in bulk quantities after the price went up drastically. We are forced to dump the vegetables which cannot be stored for more than a day, " said Y Udhyaraj, a retailer at Saidapet.

At present, the Koyambedu wholesale market sell tomatoes for Rs 40 per kg, beans Rs 180 per kg, broad beans Rs 80 - 90 per kg, onions Rs 50 - 30 per kg and watery vegetables such as chow chow sold for Rs 90 per kg, cucumber, radish and bottle gourds ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.