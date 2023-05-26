VAO arrested taking bribe for issuing death certificate

CHENNAI: The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Padiyanallur who allegedly demanded a Rs 10,000 bribe for issuing a death certificate was arrested on Thursday.

The accused VAO Zahir Hussain ostensibly demanded a bribe from a widow who had applied for issuing the death certificate of her husband. He was arrested red-handed by the officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) when the accused was receiving Rs. 5,000.

According to the Thiruvallur DVAC, the complainant Uma Maheswari approached them, alleging that the VAO demanded Rs 10,000 bribe, which he brought down to Rs 5,000. As she didn’t want to pay him the bribe she approached DVAC.

Ahoney trap was laid by the DVAC sleuths and the accused VAO was arrested while getting Rs 5,000 from the complainant.