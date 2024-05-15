Vande Metro in final stages, to be rolled out from ICF Perambur in 2 months

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Vande Metro train is in the finishing stages of production and would be rolled out by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in less than two months. Sources told DT Next that the Metro version of the popular Vande Bharat would be unveiled in the end of June or early July.

The 12-car Metro train would be a hybrid version of AC Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) and Vande Bharat express put together.

Inspired by the success of Vande Bharat express, the Vande Metro, which would cater to short-distance, inter-city travel running up to a little over three hours, would offer world-class amenities and comfort to the passengers.

The coach factory in Perambur would roll out the Vande Metro prototype for trials shortly after the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala unveiled the first basic unit, said officials.

Like Vande Bharat, the hybrid Metro version capable of clocking 130kmph would be a self-propelled train, which would replace the MEMU train. The fully air-conditioned trains would have sealed gangways that would ensure easier movement between coaches, while the three plus two seating arrangement would have enhanced standing space.

Unlike the MEMUs, the Vande Metro would have automatic entry and exit doors, mobile phone charging ports, diffused lighting, route indicator displays, wider panoramic sealed windows with roller blinds and KAVACH anti-collision system.

Like Vande Bharat express, the Metro version has also been equipped with CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, modular toilets with vacuum evacuation like airplanes and alarm systems.

Each car of the state-of-the-art Metro version is expected to have seating for around 100 passengers and double the number of standing passengers.

Though ICF officials refused to divulge more information citing the election model code of conduct in place, it has been reliably learnt that the Vande Metro trains could most likely be put to use between Chennai and Tirupati in Southern Railway.