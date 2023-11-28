Vande Bharat weekly special trains to be operated between Chennai-Mysore via Bangalore

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat weekly special trains would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central- Bengaluru-Mysuru sector to clear extra rush of traffic.



Train No. 06037 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.50 hrs on 29th November, 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th December 2023 (Wednesdays) and reach Mysuru at 12.20 hrs the same day (5 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No. 06038 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Special will leave Mysuru Jn. at 13.05 hrs on 29th November, 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th December 2023 (Wednesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.20 hrs the same day (5 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising eight Coaches would open shortly.