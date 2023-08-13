Begin typing your search...

Vandalur zoo to remain open on I-Day

A release from the zoo management said that such a decision was taken to allow visitors on a public holiday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-13 01:30:51.0  )
Vandalur zoo to remain open on I-Day
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Independence Day (Tuesday).

A release from the zoo management said that such a decision was taken to allow visitors on a public holiday.

The zoo is usually closed on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days, including Tuesdays, in May.

Vandalur zooI-DayArignar Anna Zoological ParkIndependence DayVandalur zoo managementzoo management
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X