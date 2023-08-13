Begin typing your search...
Vandalur zoo to remain open on I-Day
A release from the zoo management said that such a decision was taken to allow visitors on a public holiday.
CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Independence Day (Tuesday).
The zoo is usually closed on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.
It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days, including Tuesdays, in May.
