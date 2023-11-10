Vandalur zoo to house Himalayan Black Bears from Kashmir

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur (AAZP) to house a pair Himalayan Black Bears as the Zoo management has brought the animals from Jambu Zoo in Jammu and Kashmir under animal exchange program. A pair of Bengal Tigers will be sent to Jambu Zoo.

In a statement, the zoo management said that the zoo has a successful captive breeding program for wild animals and has been especially successful in breeding tigers.

"Therefore, tigers are often exchanged for other wild animals with other Indian zoos through the animal exchange program. In compliance with the regulations of the Central Zoo Authority of India, as per the animal exchange proposed in Jan 2023, a pair of Himalayan black bear (Selenarctos thibetanus) has been brought from the Jambu Zoo, " the statement added.

In exchange, AAZP has agreed to provide a pair of Royal Bengal Tigers. The bears arrived on Friday through a special coach attached to the Andaman Express between Jammu Tawi and MGR Chennai Central.

The tigers are being planned to be taken back in a similar manner in the upcoming schedule of the return train on Wednesday.

"Their health on arrival was checked by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at AAZP and the bears have been kept in temporary cells in isolation for quarantine. Upon completion of the prescribed period, the animals will be shifted to the display area in the zoo. As this is the first time Jambu Zoo is getting tigers, their animal keepers will receive hands-on training on maintenance and upkeep of tigers from the staff of the AAZP for a period of one week, "the statement said.