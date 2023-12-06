Vandalur zoo flooded but animals safe

CHENNAI: Animal enclosures and some portions of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur are flooded and a lake inside the zoo is overflowing. However, zoo animals are intact, said the zoo management in a press note.

It also said that Cyclone Michuang had caused damages to the property and some portions of the zoo were flooded. It also resulted in around 30 trees being felled.

“Despite several employees unable to reach the zoo, feeding of the animals and ensuring the safety of the enclosures was ensured by utilising the available staff. No animal was harmed and all enclosures are intact,” the release said.

However, the compound walls on either side of the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road were damaged – 50 metres long in four locations, which caused localised flooding along these stretches. Otteri lake inside the zoo is also overflowing, and damaged compound wall to a length of 30m, which led to flooding of low lying areas.

Water levels inside the zoo are continuously being monitored, and excess water is being drained out of the enclosure with the help of motor pumps. “The drainage system is being cleared of debris to ensure the proper drainage of rainwater in the channel. All steps are being taken to clear the debris and remove the fallen trees,” the release added.