Upset over parents asking him to focus on studies; 12-year-old immolates self in Padappai

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy died after he set himself afire using the petrol from his father's two-wheeler, allegedly after his parents chided him for asking him to do focus on his studies and did not allow him to go outside to play, in Padappai near Chennai on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as R Tony, a class 8 student at a government school in Athanancheri near Padappai, 50 km from the city.

Police said that Tony's parents used to scold him as he was concentrating less on his studies and spent time on his phone.

On Tuesday evening, after returning from school, the boy prepared to go out with his friends when his parents stopped him and told him to finish his homework.

Agitated over his parents' diktat, the boy took a bottle of petrol from his father's two-wheeler and poured it over him and set himself afire.

On hearing the boy's screams, the parents and neighbours rushed to his aid and rushed him to a hospital nearby and was subsequently referred to Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to treatment.

Manimangalam Police have registered a case and are investigating.