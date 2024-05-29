Begin typing your search...

Unwind and shop local at Chennai's Sunday market

Chennai will witness a unique Sunday market on June 2, from 10 am to 8 pm at Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall, Kotturpuram

29 May 2024
Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

CHENNAI: Chennai will witness a unique Sunday market on June 2, from 10 am to 8 pm at Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall, Kotturpuram. This event focuses on experiential shopping, promising a showcase of products of exquisite quality, design, and effort. More than just a market, it's an opportunity to connect, indulge, and grow.

The Sunday market is a vibrant gathering where local vendors and artisans showcase their goods, creating a bustling hub of activity. From fashion and jewellery to fresh produce and handmade crafts, visitors can explore a wide array of offerings while soaking in the lively atmosphere. It's a beloved community tradition, perfect for leisurely weekend outings and supporting local businesses.


DTNEXT Bureau

