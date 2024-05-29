Unwind and shop local at Chennai's Sunday market

CHENNAI: Chennai will witness a unique Sunday market on June 2, from 10 am to 8 pm at Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall, Kotturpuram. This event focuses on experiential shopping, promising a showcase of products of exquisite quality, design, and effort. More than just a market, it's an opportunity to connect, indulge, and grow.

