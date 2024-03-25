University of Houston renews MoU with ICCR

CHENNAI: The University of Houston (UoH) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have renewed a MoU that paves the way for the setup of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies to conduct research on Tamil language, literature and culture at the varsity.

The MoU was signed last year but was renewed for another year this week at UoH between its Chancellor-President Renu Khator and Consul General of India, DC Manjunath, Houston.

The Chair aims to teach and conduct research on the Tamil language, literature and culture at UoH.

“Having the knowledge and appreciation for different cultures is a hallmark of an enlightened and advanced society. That’s why I’m grateful that the ICCR renewed our visiting scholar’s partnership,” said Renu, the first Indian-American to lead a major research university in the US since 2008.

UoH is the third American university, after Rutgers University and University of Pittsburgh, to partner with the ICCR on its global Indian Chairs Abroad programme.

The Tamil language is among the top five languages spoken in the US, which is home to nearly 3,00,000 Tamil Americans. Classes in Tamil studies began for the first cohort of students at the UoH in accordance with the MoU signed in June 2023.

The classes are being taught by Thangavel Vijayalakshmi, a visiting chair-professor of Indian Studies, at UoH’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. She has been teaching a curated Tamil Language and Culture Course for the last two semesters.

“The Tamil course at UoH has been well-received by students, especially American students who are eager to learn about the language, values and culture of Tamil Nadu and India. UoH has also shown interest in establishing this course. It’s anticipated that this initiative will successfully achieve its goals,” Vijayalakshmi said.