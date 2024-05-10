University of Birmingham and IIT-M launches second Joint Masters programme

CHENNAI: The University of Birmingham and IIT-M are launching a new Joint Masters programme in Sustainable Energy Systems.

"Building on last year's launch of the partners' first Joint Masters programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the new course will help its graduates become specialists in a fast-growing industry that is leading the fight against climate change. The Institutions have opened applications for this new course. Interested students can apply through the link - https://ge.iitm.ac.in/uob/sustainable-energy-systems/" a release from IIT-M read.

"Students will study in both Chennai and Birmingham before receiving a single degree awarded jointly by both universities. They will also carry out a substantial individual project within internationally-recognised research groups, giving them an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real world challenges, " it added.

Speaking about this program, Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Birmingham, commented: "Our second Joint Masters programme opens new and exciting opportunities to study in two countries, benefitting from the expertise and industry links of both IIT Madras and the University of Birmingham."

"Successful applicants will experience a global perspective as they learn the fundamental principles of sustainable energy systems – giving them a unique professional perspective that will help them to make a valuable career contribution to our fight against climate change, " he added.

As well as studying in India and Birmingham at two leading institutions, successful applicants will gain a global perspective on sustainable energy, and experience hands-on industrial training.

The programme offers flexibility to students to conclude the programme in either Birmingham or IIT-M.

The programme will begin with students beginning their studies at IIT-M and completing a short industrial placement.

Students then have the option of two pathways such as study in the UK for 12 months including a research project in Birmingham and study in the UK for six months, then return to IIT-M to complete the programme and carry out a research project at IIT-M.