Universities without Vice-Chancellors face series of problems in TN

CHENNAI: As there is no concrete official notification in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) in five State-run universities in Tamil Nadu, the institutions are currently facing a series of issues apart from conducting convocations for the students.

Anna University is the latest one to join other universities that are without heads. Apart from Anna University, the University of Madras, Madurai Kamaraj University, Bharathiar University and Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University do not have vice-chancellors.

It was commonly known and reported that without a vice-chancellor in the university, there would be various issues including disbursement of salaries to guest lecturers, and contract staff and issuing degree certificates to the students at the right time. However, there were also several problems due to the issue.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that apart from five State-run universities, which do not have heads, the tenure of vice-chancellors of Periyar University and Bharathidasan University has been extended. “It is not clear whether the extension would continue till next year”, he added. However, the official refused to disclose about the measures taken by the State government to resolve the issue.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) vice chairman and Professor P Thirunavukkarasu told DT Next that the universities, which do not have V-Cs, have formed a committee each, comprising a principal secretary and two syndicate members to make decisions.

“Most of the current panel members do not want to take risks in solving the problem, especially in the appointments and organising convocations,” he said, adding “In addition, there is also a case pending in Supreme Court about the appointment of V-Cs in Tamil Nadu”.

Thirunavukkarasu said that if the Tamil Nadu government gets the verdict in the court in its favour very soon, there is a possibility of getting V-Cs for all the five state-run universities. “Once, the order comes, the State government could appoint the V-Cs within one month,” he added.