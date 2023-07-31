Unearthing city’s treasures through heritage walks

CHENNAI: Chennai has been a favourite destination for heritage walks - beyond mere sightseeing, these walks hold a deeper significance for the residents of the city. These captivating journeys offer a unique opportunity for locals to connect with their roots, explore hidden gems, and delve into the rich tapestry of the city’s past. Over the years, the growing interest in heritage walks has become a testament to Chennai’s unwavering fascination with its heritage.

One person who has been at the forefront of these heritage walks for the last decade is Kombai S Anwar. He leads participants on an enriching voyage of discovery, sharing fascinating stories that breathe life into the city’s historical landmarks. “There is a healthy enthusiasm, open-mindedness, and curious interest among people to be part of such walks. They are eager to know more about their place, and that’s a wonderful thing to witness,” says Anwar.

One striking aspect of these walks is the diverse range of themes they cover. From exploring ancient temples and mosques to unravelling the legacy of the Dravidian movement, the walks offer a multifaceted perspective on Chennai’s rich heritage. Anwar proudly recounts his experiences, leading walks through the bustling streets of T Nagar, the historic corners of north Madras, and the neighbourhood of Triplicane. “The positive response and genuine interest from participants are a testament to the significance of understanding such concepts deeply.”

Architect-artist Aafreen Fathima’s curiosity about the city’s roots led her to curate walks that unravel its hidden stories. What began as a humble venture during her student days, has now blossomed into a movement of cultural exploration, captivating the hearts of hundreds. Over the past six years, Aafreen has orchestrated more than 250 heritage walks, each offering an intimate glimpse into the city’s past and present. Collaborating with Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, Aafreen’s walks attract a diverse gathering of up to 100 participants, all eager to immerse themselves in the rich heritage that surrounds them.

From Aafreen Fathima’s walks

“Some people come because they wanted to be a part of the community because they love heritage. Then there is another group - they wanted to know more about the city they are living in. People wanted to know more about the city and the connection of the place to that city,” she says.

Aafreen’s approach is far from a monotonous historical lecture. She adorns her talks with captivating conversations, revealing anecdotes, and intriguing details that breathe life into the city’s past. “I might be knowing 600-page details of the place because I would have researched the place and its heritage. But I cannot dump the entire information on people. The talk is more conversational,” she explains.

Her walks have become a melting pot of people from all walks of life - regulars who come back for more, curious newcomers eager to explore, photographers, school and college students, and seniors, all hungry to uncover the city’s untold narratives. “People wanted to know more about their city. I am just helping them connect with their roots,” shares Aafreen, who also curates walks individually.

As she contemplates expanding her walks to unexplored corners of Chennai, like the enchanting Ennore side, the architect firmly believes in the power of celebration and community connection. “I firmly believe if anything is celebrated and has its connection with the people, it’s automatically protected and preserved because of the love from its people!”