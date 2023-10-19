Under fire over frequent accidents, TN labour dept to inspect firecracker units in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Labour Department, which has drawn flak over back-to-back explosions in firecracker factories in Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar district, will be conducting inspections across the district to crack down on the illegal units.

Sources in the labour department told IANS that state Labour Minister C.V. Ganeshan, during a review meeting at Virudhunagar collectorate on Wednesday, pulled up some officials for failing to conduct inspections and crackdown on illegal firecracker units.

The minister also told media persons that stringent action would be taken against officials if such incidents are repeated in the district.

He also directed them to conduct routine inspections on the number of people employed in such units as there were reports of people being employed much above the sanctioned strength.

Meanwhile, the kin of Kanishkar blast victims have demanded an increase in solatium amount besides other support from the government.

The families demanded an increase in solatium amount, patta land and government jobs for the close dependents of victims.

Notably, 13 people had lost their lives in the blast in the Kanishkar firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium amount of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.