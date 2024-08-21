Uncleared garbage rankles Tiruneermalai residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruneermalai lament over the stench emanating from the garbage stored in the dumpyard, which has not been cleared for many days even though the yard had become full. Tiruneermalai comes under the Tambaram Corporation under Zone 1.

The garbage collected from Tiruneermalai, Pammal and Anagaputhur is taken to the dumpyard in Vishvesapuram, located on Tiruneermalai Temple Road.

“Around 70 tonnes of waste are collected from Tiruneermalai, Pammal and Anagaputhur every day and stored in the dumpyard. It’s taken to Aapur in Chengalpattu where the garbage is segregated and recycled,” said Kannan, a resident of Tiruneermalai.

However, for the past few months, the garbage has not been taken to Aapur and stored in the Vishvesapuram dumpyard. Even after the Vishvesapuram dumpyard became full, the Corporation staff did not take steps to clear it and it to Aapur. Deputy Mayor G Kamaraj, Tambaram Corporation, said that there were problems in taking the garbage to Aapur.

“To manage them, we’ve decided to buy a few more garbage-collecting vehicles and tractors. After that, the garbage will be taken to Aapur from Vishvesapuram regularly. The public must also segregate the waste at home.”