Ukkadam flyover conceived by DMK, not AIADMK, says EV Velu

COIMBATORE: Minister for Public Works EV Velu refuted claims by AIADMK leaders that Ukkadam flyover in Coimbatore, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin was started when AIADMK was in power.

“The Ukkadam flyover was proposed in 2010 by former chief minister M Karunanidhi to ease congestion in the area. The project was announced on November 14, 2011 at the district collector’s meeting. However the AIADMK regime delayed the project by seven years and made the contract on April, 2018,” said Velu, in a statement.

The Minister’s counter was in response to AIADMK MLA SP Velumani’s claim that the flyover project was started during the AIADMK regime and slammed DMK for claiming credit for it.

Taking a direct dig at Velumani, the Minister said Velumani, who remained a major power center in Coimbatore district, did not show any interest for the welfare of people for seven long years.

“When DMK formed the government in May, 2021, only 12 per cent of flyover works were completed,” he said. On the directions of Chief Minister Stalin to speed up completion of the flyover, Velu claimed to have reviewed its progress and 88 per cent of works got over now with sanctioning of Rs 318 crore by the DMK government. Further, the remaining pending works will get over by August 31, this year, he said.