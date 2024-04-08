Ukkadam Art District: A vibrant canvass of compelling narratives

CHENNAI: A visually appealing mural featuring a crispy masala dosa served on a banana leaf with podi and chutney, the artistry of chai making, and a pani puri seller serving spicy pani puris was created by Singapore-based artist Yip Yew Chong. The walls of the Ukkadam Art District in Coimbatore have been transformed into captivating canvases, celebrating and depicting the everyday lives of the community’s residents. This initiative, now in its fourth edition, is a collaboration between St+art India, Asian Paints, and Coimbatore Corporation and RAAC.

“The project aims to make public art accessible to all people, rather than confining appreciation of art to limited spaces. It also aims to showcase the narratives of the people residing there, bridging the gap between so-called mainstream communities and marginalised ones,” says Vikas Nagrare, Director of Special Projects at St+art India.

Three artists who participated in the art project, namely Yip Yew Chong, Jayesh Sachdev, and Jofre Oliveras, share insights about their captivating artworks and experiences in Ukkadam.

Yip Yew Chong, a 55-year-old Singaporean artist, created a mural that garnered attention from locals, as some of them were featured in his artwork. The mural reflected his collective experiences within the community. “I immersed myself with colleagues who are all so young (same age as my children!). We ate together sitting on the floor, over banana leaves and using hands. I visited the shops, food stalls, tea stalls, and residents’ houses. All impressions and experiences helped me paint more authentically,” says Yip Yew Chong, who quit his 25-year accounting job to pursue his passion for art.

Yip Yow Chong’s inspiration of pani puri vendor, whom he incorporated in his mural

Discussing the support he received during the process, he adds, “Residents and visitors seemed happy and connected with the mural because they could relate to the food, themselves, and their way of life. It’s a reflection of their culture. They gave me ‘supera’ hand signals and nods of appreciation. Some brought out their pets and asked me to paint them. Some even volunteered to assist with the mural at street level.”



Jofre Oliveras, a 33-year-old artist from Spain, shares his thoughts on his mural’s theme, “In Ukkadam, my mural focused on ‘Communal Healing,’ representing unity and purification. I chose this theme to show how important it is to respect everyone’s differences within a community.”

Jofre Oliveras lost in thoughts while looking at his artwork

As a visual artist, social activist, and believer in art’s power to address social issues, Oliveras stresses the role of art in starting conversations in society. “My art in Ukkadam was meant to start discussions about unity, diversity, and the need for communal healing. The mural aimed to get people talking about these topics and thinking about how they can contribute to creating a more inclusive community,” he shares.

Jayesh Sachdev’s mural, ‘Utopian Ukkadam’, is part of his art series called ‘Utopian Dystopia’. Sachdev describes it as a vibrant artwork that blends tradition and modernity through playful geometric shapes. “The mural features local tea vendors, carefree children, and women in sarees wearing sneakers, symbolising the evolving diversity of traditional India. Bharatanatyam dancers in contemporary footwear showcase a modern twist, merging heritage with the present,” says Sachdev, a National award-winning multidisciplinary artist.



Artist Jayesh Sachdev during the painting workshop with kids

“Through my art’s fusion of old and new, I create a captivating narrative that harmonises tradition with innovation. I aim to preserve cultural heritage while offering a fresh perspective that resonates with modern audiences.” St+art India welcomes collaboration for their upcoming projects and is working on establishing open-air art galleries across the country to make art accessible to everyone.

Jayesh Sachdev during the course of painting his mural, Utopian Ukkadam







