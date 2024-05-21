UK University Fair comes to Chennai

CHENNAI: SI-UK India, a leading UK-based international education consulting company, will host a day-long UK University fair in the city. This event will take place on May 25 at the Hyatt Regency, between 11 am to 4 pm.



For many years, SI-UK India has been organising UK education fairs across the country.

This year's event is bigger than ever, with representatives from over 40 top UK universities like University College London, King's College London, University of Glasgow, University of Birmingham, University of Exeter, and many others gathering under one roof.

By facilitating direct interaction with officials from UK universities, the fair will help students to learn about various fields and academic programmes in the UK. Attendees will also get to engage with scholarship providers and admissions consultants.



For further information, please visit: www.studyin-uk.in