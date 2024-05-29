CHENNAI: UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2024 is a program that supports Indian students pursuing full-time UG/PG studies in the UK. This opportunity is offered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).

Eligibility:

Open to Indian citizens applying to undergraduate or postgraduate courses at UK universities. Applicants must have taken the TOEFL iBT test between April 1 and July 15, 2024, with a minimum score of 75.

Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of Rs 2,50,000 each for 10 students

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TOEF1