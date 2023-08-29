Two-year-old dead after consuming mosquito repellant liquid

CHENNAI: A two-year-old child died on Tuesday morning after she consumed mosquito repellent liquid while playing at her house in Chinna Mathur near Manali.

The deceased child was identified as B Lakshmi. Her father, R Balaji (35) is a cab driver. He lived with his wife, Nandini, two children, Sakthi (4) and Lakshmi at Perumal Koil street, Chinna Mathur. Balaji's father, Ramadoss too lived with the family, police said.

The eldest daughter, Sakthi too is diagnosed with mental growth complications and is undergoing treatment for the same, police said.

On Monday morning, Balaji left home for work. Around 2 pm, Balaji's father, Ramadoss too left home to a nearby shop and only the mother and children were at home when the incident happened, police said.

Nandini who was in the shower returned to find Lakshmi sipping on the plastic container holding the mosquito repellent. Alarmed, she took off the container from the child's mouth. In a few minutes, the child fell unconscious and developed froth in the mouth after which Nandini moved the child to a nearby hospital with the help of neighbours.

The doctors at the private hospital had referred the child to be taken to Government Stanley Hospital, where she died without responding to treatment on early Tuesday morning. M M Colony police registered a case under section 174 Cr PC (unnatural death) and are investigating.