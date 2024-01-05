Two school students attempted suicide by consuming poisoned food in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Two school students attempted suicide by consuming poisoned food in the school in Sriperumbudur on Friday.

Police said a 15 year old girl of Sirumangadu in Sriperumbudur was studying in class 10 in a government school in Molachur.

She was afraid of the board exams and decided to commit suicide by consuming poison. On Friday she mixed the rat poison in her food and consumed it during the lunch break in the school.

Police said Jayashree's friend, another girl aged 15, had told that she would also commit suicide along with her and consumed the poison mixed food.

After that, they informed their friends that they were going to die. Soon the other students alerted the teachers and both of them were rushed to the Sriperumbudur GH and admitted to the ICU.

On information, the Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot held inquiries and a case has been registered. Police said both the girls were out of danger.