Two murders in one night in Tambaram

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, two murders took place in Tambaram on the same night.



The first murder occurred at 9:30 pm when Thomas (50), a lorry owner, was hacked to death by a group of men at the GST Road - Tiruneernalai Road junction near Chromepet .

Thomas, a resident of Chromepet, had allegedly lent Rs 30,000 to Sabari, who had not returned the amount despite several requests.

This led to a dispute between the two, resulting in the murder.

The second murder took place at 11:30 pm when Karthik Raj (28), an autorickshaw driver of Irumbaliyur, was hacked to death by a gang near the Tambaram bus stand.

Karthik Raj had several cases pending against him at the Tambaram police station.

Both murders took place in public areas with high footfall, causing panic among the locals.

The Tambaram police have registered cases and are investigating both incidents.

CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits.