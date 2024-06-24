Two jewellery shop staff flee with cash, 8 kg gold in Chennai's Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for two staff of a jewellery store in Sowcarpet who allegedly fled with 8 kg of gold and cash.

The police identified the suspects as Dhirendra Singh and Jagadir Singh, both aged 24.

The police sources said the duo worked at a jewellery store on the Periyanayakkan Street in Sowcarpet. The store collects old jewellery from smaller jewellers and goldsmith units, according to the police.

On Friday, the shop’s owner sent the duo to collect old jewellery from a goldsmith unit in the same neighbourhood. However, the duo did not return to the shop for a long while. When the owner checked with the goldsmith unit, he learned that the gold was handed over to Dhirendra and Jagadir, the police sources said.

Based on a complaint from the jewellery store owner, Esplanade Police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. The police sources said that the investigation is likely to be taken over by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), and border checkposts have been alerted.

The Railway Police will also check for persons resembling the suspects.