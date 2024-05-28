Two including history sheeter arrested for robbery in Velachery spa

CHENNAI: Two people including a history sheeter were arrested for robbing cash from a spa in Velachery on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as M Kombaiah and P Heingio.

On Friday night, the duo entered a massage center operating on 100 feet road, Velachery in the guise of enquiring about massages, then took a knife and threatened the staff and escaped with Rs 5,000 cash and a mobile phone.

Velachery Police registered a case and began investigations.

Probe revealed that on the same day, they robbed Rs 2000 from a scrap dealer after stopping his tricycle near Perungudi railway station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Kombaiya has more than 20 criminal cases registered against him, including prostitution and robbery.

He has already been detained under Goondas act thrice.

Both accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.