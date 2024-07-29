Two including class 8 student dead after fall from height

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was cleaning the gopuram of Maruntheeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur died after he allegedly slipped and fell while working on Sunday. The deceased was identified as T Pazhani of Kottivakkam. Police said that he ran a gas cylinder agency. Pazhani who was unmarried volunteered at the Maruntheeswarar temple and used to take up cleaning activities with other volunteers.



On Sunday, Pazhani, along with eight other volunteers were cleaning the temple when the incident happened. Pazhani claimed the scaffolding to uproot the plants that had grown on the gopuram when he fell, investigations revealed. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Thiruvanmiyur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In a similar accident, a 13 year old boy allegedly slipped and fell from the fourth floor of his friend's apartment in Vadapalani on Sunday night. He was allegedly on a video call with his friends when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as B Prajan. Police said that he had visited his friend's house at Alagar Nagar, Vadapalani for group studies. He was a class 8 student at a private school. Prajan was atop the cement slab on the water tank and on a video call with his friends when he allegedly slipped and fell, police said. He was rushed to the hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. Vadapalani Police are investigating.