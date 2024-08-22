Two IIT-M professors awarded with ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’ by President Murmu

CHENNAI: Two Professors from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) were conferred ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar’ by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Delhi on August 22.

Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Prof. Radhakrishna Ganti from the department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, was selected for this award.

This award was formerly known as the ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar’ Prize, in recognition of outstanding work in science and technology.

Prabhu Rajagopal, who is also the Advisor (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) at IIT Madras, pioneered the automated ultrasonic inspection of marine and fluid-handling assets such as pipes, terminals and tanks using tethered and automated submersible vehicles.

Radhakrishna Ganti focuses on indigenous hardware and wireless communications stack development. In the first-of-its-kind facility in India, he led the development of 5G radio systems at IIT Madras.

His team is currently designing 6G technologies.

Congratulating the Professors on this recognition, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “I am very proud that two of my colleagues have been awarded the Bhatnagar prize this year for their stellar contributions in their respective fields that have led to technology of great national and societal relevance.”