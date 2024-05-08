Two home alone elderly woman attacked, gold jewellery robbed in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents in the city, two home-alone elderly women, one aged 76 years old and another aged 85 years old have been robbed of gold jewellery on Tuesday.

In one incident in Tondiarpet, an 85-year-old woman who was alone in her residence was attacked and relieved of her two and half-sovereign gold chain by two men on Tuesday.

The victim, M Saraswathy lives with her husband, Mani and the couple sell plastic items in the local market area.

Saraswathy had come to take rest when the two guys barged into the residence and snatched the gold chain from her neck.

After taking the gold chain, they locked the door from outside and fled the scene. A neighbour who surpassed through the house heard the elderly woman’s screams from inside the house and opened the door.

R K Nagar Police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.

In another incident in West Mambalam, a 76 year old woman, B Padmavathy was relieved of her six gram gold earrings by a man who approached her in the guise of getting food from her.

On Tuesday evening, a man knocked on her door in the guise of seeking alms and held a knife to her throat and took her gold earrings and fled the scene.

Ashok Nagar Police are investigating.